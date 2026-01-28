Middle East expert Trita Parsi has cast doubts on the perceived popularity of Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran, among ordinary Iranians. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Parsi indicated that while some local media have contributed to Pahlavi's image, there is palpable dissent, notably within the Iranian diaspora.

Parsi stated that he has not come across any credible reports or polls gauging real support for Pahlavi. Anecdotal evidence suggests that there has been social media manipulation allegedly orchestrated by Israeli entities, a claim supported by reports from Haaretz. This has artificially boosted Pahlavi's profile, though genuine support, particularly outside Iran, still exists.

Within Iran itself, the support for Pahlavi remains ambiguous. Some citizens see backing him as a way to signal discontent with the current regime. However, according to Parsi, such actions stem more from a sense of desperation due to the lack of effective opposition alternatives, highlighted by the unmet aspirations of recent protests like those for Mahsa Amini. With other options deemed ineffective, Pahlavi's emergence as a figure of modest backing speaks more to the populace's need for change rather than unanimous endorsement.