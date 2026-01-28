Blue Colts Gear Up for Tajikistan Friendlies Ahead of AFC U17 Showcase

The India U17 men's football team is gearing up for two crucial upcoming friendlies against Tajikistan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium this Thursday. Head coach Bibiano Fernandes, who announced the squad on Wednesday, expressed confidence in his 25-player lineup, aiming for a strong performance.

This series of friendly matches comes as part of the team's preparation for the AFC U17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2026. Having trained rigorously in Goa since the year's start, the Blue Colts are building up their form and strategy after besting Iran, Lebanon, Palestine, and Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers held in Ahmedabad last year.

Tajikistan enters the fray with the advantage of having qualified for the FIFA U17 World Cup 2025. India awaits further draws to learn their group stage opponents for the upcoming tournament, adding more anticipation to their training and preparation sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)