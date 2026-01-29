Left Menu

IIT Kharagpur Tightens Safety Measures for Students' Nighttime Movements

IIT Kharagpur has introduced new guidelines to monitor students’ movements outside campus during late-night hours. The institute will inform guardians if students leave between 10 pm and 6 am. This follows an incident where a student died after leaving campus without proper tracking.

In a move to boost student safety, IIT Kharagpur has announced stricter measures to monitor students leaving the campus late at night. Instituting new guidelines, the administration aims to keep guardians informed if their wards exit the campus from 10 pm to 6 am.

The regulations require students to share their destination, purpose of visit, and expected return time. Failure to comply with these rules could lead to disciplinary action. The institution emphasizes the importance of knowing students' whereabouts without infringing on their freedom.

This measure follows a tragic incident where a student was killed after being hit by a train. The director, Suman Chakraborty, stressed the responsibility the institute has towards student safety, equating it to parental concern.

