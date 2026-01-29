Prestige Estates Q3 profit jumps 8 times to Rs 245 cr

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Thursday reported a nearly eight times jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 32.2 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose sharply to Rs 3,885.5 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,697.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

