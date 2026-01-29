Left Menu

Prestige Estates Q3 profit jumps 8 times to Rs 245 cr

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Thursday reported a nearly eight times jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 32.2 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Thursday reported a nearly eight times jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 244.7 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year on higher income. Its net profit stood at Rs 32.2 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose sharply to Rs 3,885.5 crore during the October-December period of this fiscal from Rs 1,697.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing. Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

