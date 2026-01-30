Mumbai students document Marathwada’s historic stepwells

A group of students and faculty members from a Mumbai-based college has been mapping and documenting ancient stepwells, locally known as 'baravs', across the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra, a lecturer from the institute has said. The study covers stepwells located in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Lonar in Buldhana district, she said. According to lecturer Tanvi Joshi of Chembur Trombay Education Society's College of Architecture, Mumbai, 62 students and seven faculty members are involved in the 'Maharashtra Baarav Mission' project. ''The aim is to understand the architectural, historical and functional significance of the stepwells,'' she said, adding that they have been sharing their findings with the government authorities to facilitate conservation of these historic structures. Local historian Rambhau Lande, who has been assisting the team, said that British-era gazetteers recorded around 90 wells in the Jalna district, but only 38 are traceable today. ''So far, the team has documented 12 stepwells in detail,'' he said.

