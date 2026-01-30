Left Menu

Mumbai students document Marathwada’s historic stepwells

A group of students and faculty members from a Mumbai-based college has been mapping and documenting ancient stepwells, locally known as baravs, across the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra, a lecturer from the institute has said. So far, the team has documented 12 stepwells in detail, he said.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 30-01-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 09:34 IST
Mumbai students document Marathwada’s historic stepwells
  • Country:
  • India

A group of students and faculty members from a Mumbai-based college has been mapping and documenting ancient stepwells, locally known as 'baravs', across the Marathwada region in central Maharashtra, a lecturer from the institute has said. The study covers stepwells located in Jalna, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani and Lonar in Buldhana district, she said. According to lecturer Tanvi Joshi of Chembur Trombay Education Society's College of Architecture, Mumbai, 62 students and seven faculty members are involved in the 'Maharashtra Baarav Mission' project. ''The aim is to understand the architectural, historical and functional significance of the stepwells,'' she said, adding that they have been sharing their findings with the government authorities to facilitate conservation of these historic structures. Local historian Rambhau Lande, who has been assisting the team, said that British-era gazetteers recorded around 90 wells in the Jalna district, but only 38 are traceable today. ''So far, the team has documented 12 stepwells in detail,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Village-Based Solution for Indonesia’s Growing Long-Term Care Challenge

How Rising Heat and Air Pollution Are Reshaping Climate Risk Across Asian Societies

From Convergence to Discontent: How Lagging Regions Are Testing the EU Social Model

Why Greece’s Schools Are Struggling to Turn Big Reforms into Better Learning Results

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026