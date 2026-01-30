IIT Ropar partners with Army to launch MTech programme in defence technology

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar on Friday signed a memorandum of agreement with the Indian Army to launch a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in defence technology. The programme, designed for officers of the Armoured Corps Centre and School (ACC&S), marks a collaboration between the institute and the Army to promote education and research in defence technology, IIT Ropar said in a statement. The MTech (Defence Technology) programme has been jointly developed by ACC&S and IIT Ropar to align academic training with military requirements, it said. The curriculum will focus on applied learning, hands-on research and innovation-driven problem-solving to prepare officers for technology-led roles within the armed forces. IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja emphasised the transformative nature of this partnership and said the collaboration marks a paradigm shift in how India approaches defence technology education. ''By bringing together the intellectual rigour of IIT Ropar with the operational excellence of the Indian Army, we are creating a unique model that will produce defence technology leaders capable of driving India's self-reliance in critical defence sectors. This is our contribution to Viksit Bharat 2047,'' Ahuja said. Upon successful completion of the programme, officers will be awarded a degree from the institute. This qualification will enable them to spearhead technological modernisation initiatives across armoured formations and contribute significantly to indigenisation efforts in defence manufacturing. The memorandum of agreement establishes an expansive framework for joint research and development initiatives, addressing critical technological challenges facing India's defence sector, IIT, Ropar said in its statement. The partnership encompasses several strategic focus areas like joint research and development initiatives, next-generation armoured fighting vehicle (AFV) technologies, advanced armament solutions and new materials, along with technologies for armoured platforms.

