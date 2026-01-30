Left Menu

NDMC to upgrade Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in Delhi's Mandir Marg area

According to a statement, NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday inspected the school and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive upgradation plan, including the setting up of an AI lab, to develop it as a model institution.

30-01-2026
  India

NDMC is set to upgrade Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya in Mandir Marg area, blending modern learning needs with the preservation of a century-old heritage building. According to a statement, NDMC Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Friday inspected the school and directed officials to prepare a comprehensive upgradation plan, including the setting up of an AI lab, to develop it as a model institution. The statement read that departments were instructed to improve the school's facade with whitewashing and better lighting, upgrade laboratories and the library, strengthen safety railings, improve electrical wiring, redesign water taps, and enhance greenery across the campus, especially around the Shera Ground. ''We are exploring the possibility of developing an art gallery within the school premises, while ensuring that maintenance work does not disturb the building's original aesthetic,'' Chahal said. Highlighting the school's history, Chahal said that the building was designed in 1918 by Russell, the then chief architect of CPWD, and completed in 1931, during the same period as Connaught Place and Lutyens' Delhi. ''This historic school must be preserved and maintained with pride,'' he said. The school complex has 111 rooms and five large halls and houses three institutions - Rai Sina Bengali School, Atal Adarsh School and the NDMC Skill Centre. The boys-only, Hindi-medium school caters to 1,408 students from Nursery to Class 12 and is equipped with 25 smart classrooms, a library, computer and tinkering labs, a digital library, CCTV cameras and smart TVs in the primary section. NDMC officials said the upgrades aim to strengthen infrastructure while supporting students' academic, technological and overall development.

