Mizoram Schools to Embrace Hindi Speaking Days for Enhanced Language Proficiency

The Mizoram government plans to introduce Hindi-speaking days in schools to boost Hindi proficiency among students. The initiative aims to address the language barrier faced by Mizo people outside the state and ensure better job prospects for students. Additional measures include training for teachers and promotion of local languages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:12 IST
The Mizoram government has announced the introduction of Hindi-speaking days in all schools to improve proficiency in the language, particularly among students, School Education Minister Vanlalthlana revealed on Tuesday. This initiative aims to help Mizo students overcome language barriers and enhance job opportunities outside the state.

The state, predominantly inhabited by Mizo tribal people, rarely uses Hindi, given its limited number of Hindi-speaking residents. Mizo and English are the official languages in Mizoram. Addressing this, the education department will observe Hindi-speaking days monthly, where both students and teachers are encouraged to converse in Hindi, according to Vanlalthlana.

Beyond Hindi, the state will also instigate a home language day in English medium schools to support and preserve local languages. This approach comes as English usage rises over native tongues even in domestic settings. Further, all state-employed teachers, barring those nearing retirement, must pass the Teacher Eligibility Test within two years following a Supreme Court directive.

