US FAA bans drones for Super Bowl XL

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2026 00:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 00:43 IST
US FAA bans drones for Super Bowl XL
The Federal Aviation ‌Administration on Friday said it was barring ⁠drones for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa ​Clara, California and imposing ‍additional restrictions in downtown San Francisco during the days leading ⁠up ‌to ⁠the sporting event.

The Super Bowl is ‍one of just a few ​events where the FBI uses ⁠counter-drone protection. The restrictions bar ⁠drones within a 30 nautical mile radius of ⁠the stadium up to 18,000 feet ⁠during ‌the Super Bowl.

