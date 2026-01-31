US FAA bans drones for Super Bowl XL
Reuters | Washington DC | 31-01-2026
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday said it was barring drones for Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California and imposing additional restrictions in downtown San Francisco during the days leading up to the sporting event.
The Super Bowl is one of just a few events where the FBI uses counter-drone protection. The restrictions bar drones within a 30 nautical mile radius of the stadium up to 18,000 feet during the Super Bowl.
