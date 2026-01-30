Left Menu

Godfrey Phillips Q3 profit climbs 8.7 pc to Rs 343.3 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday reported an 8.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 343.29 crore for the December quarter of FY26. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 315.84 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of Modi Enterprises. Its revenue from operations surged 15.68 per cent to Rs 2,189.93 crore during the December quarter of FY26. It was Rs 1,893.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. The total expenses of Godfrey Phillips in the December quarter grew 18 per cent to Rs 1,843.96 crore. Godfrey Phillips' total income, which includes other income, increased 15.2 per cent to Rs 2,234.51 crore in the third quarter. Godfrey Phillips India has cigarette brands like Four Square, Red and White, Cavanders, Tipper and North Pole. It also manufactures and distributes the brand Marlboro under a license agreement with Philip Morris. Shares of Godfrey Phillips India Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 2,035 apiece, up 0.43 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

