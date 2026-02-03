Mahatma Gandhi Statue Stolen in Australia Sparks Outrage

India has issued a strong condemnation following the recent theft and vandalisation of a Mahatma Gandhi statue in Melbourne, Australia. The Indian External Affairs Ministry has called on Australian authorities for swift action to recover the statue and prosecute the individuals responsible for the act.

The 426 kg bronze statue was stolen from the Australian Indian Community Centre in Rowville after being cut from its base with an angle grinder. The statue, inaugurated by former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in 2021, was a gift from India's Council for Cultural Relations. This incident has sparked concerns among the Indian-Australian community, as the statue had previously been vandalised shortly after its inaugural placement. Victoria Police are actively investigating, with surveillance footage under review, and have issued warnings to local scrap metal dealers about potential sales of the statue.

Community leaders and political figures in Victoria have voiced their support for the Indian-Australian community, condemning the theft as a cultural violation and urging the culprits to be brought to justice. They call for collective efforts to uphold the values of respect, inclusion, and peaceful multicultural coexistence. The ongoing investigation remains open to various possibilities, with authorities focusing on tracing the statue and identifying those involved in this crime.