Galgotias University: Shaping the Future of Global Higher Education

Galgotias University made a significant impact at the QS Quacquarelli Symonds India Summit in Goa, where it spearheaded a high-profile Presidential Roundtable. Distinguished leaders from universities worldwide gathered to discuss modernizing classroom teaching to foster deeper student engagement and adaptability within a swiftly evolving higher education ecosystem.

Chaired by Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, and co-chaired by renowned higher education expert Prof. Richard James, the roundtable acknowledged the need for universities to transition from traditional models. The focus was on creating innovative and participatory learning environments responding to modern student expectations and technological advancements.

Galgotias' rise in global rankings, particularly in the QS and THE World University Rankings, highlights its commitment to excellence and relevance. Its achievements underscore a strategic focus on teaching quality, research, and international collaboration, aiming to prepare graduates for future challenges effectively.

