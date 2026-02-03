Left Menu

Galgotias University: Shaping the Future of Global Higher Education

Galgotias University led a pivotal roundtable at the QS India Summit in Goa, emphasizing innovative classroom practices to enhance student engagement and responsiveness to evolving educational needs. The university's rising global rankings further showcase its commitment to excellence, relevance, and advancement in the competitive landscape of higher education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greaternoida | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Galgotias University made a significant impact at the QS Quacquarelli Symonds India Summit in Goa, where it spearheaded a high-profile Presidential Roundtable. Distinguished leaders from universities worldwide gathered to discuss modernizing classroom teaching to foster deeper student engagement and adaptability within a swiftly evolving higher education ecosystem.

Chaired by Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, and co-chaired by renowned higher education expert Prof. Richard James, the roundtable acknowledged the need for universities to transition from traditional models. The focus was on creating innovative and participatory learning environments responding to modern student expectations and technological advancements.

Galgotias' rise in global rankings, particularly in the QS and THE World University Rankings, highlights its commitment to excellence and relevance. Its achievements underscore a strategic focus on teaching quality, research, and international collaboration, aiming to prepare graduates for future challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

