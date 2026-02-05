Kerala's Educational Race: Books and Uniforms Ready Before Schools Close

In a significant move, Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty has declared that preparations for the 2026-27 academic year are finalized. The statement comes with the printing of 68 lakh textbooks, part of the 3.5 crore planned for the entire year.

According to the minister's social media post, orders for the textbook printing were efficiently processed by KBPS, with administrative approval for Rs 111 crore paper purchase secured as early as September. The step ensures a well-prepared start for the academic year, with efforts underway to distribute free handloom uniforms to over eight lakh children.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the textbook and uniform distribution on February 13 at St. Mary's School. Meanwhile, public exams are slated for March 5, with new questions and model papers accessible online, aiming to quell any apprehensions and ensure student readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)