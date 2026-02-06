Indonesia's Economic Jitters: Moody's Downgrade Sparks Market Turmoil

Indonesia's financial markets may face increased volatility on Friday following Moody's downgrade of the nation's credit rating outlook. The global ratings agency cited concerns over policy effectiveness and weakening governance as key reasons for the outlook shift from stable to negative.

Despite reassurances from Indonesia's chief economic minister about the resilience of the nation's economic fundamentals, the downgrade has sparked fears of a heightened risk premium. Market analysts warn of pressure on government bonds, state-owned enterprises, and banks, alongside ongoing scrutiny of the rupiah's performance.

The downgrade comes amid broader market unrest driven by policy uncertainty under President Prabowo Subianto, contributing to significant outflows and a further dip in stock market indices, thereby spotlighting the critical need for credible policy measures.

