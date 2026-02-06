Left Menu

Media Mogul Faces Life Sentence in Hong Kong

Pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai is set to be sentenced in Hong Kong for his conviction under China's national security law, potentially facing life imprisonment. Lai, who founded the defunct Apple Daily, was an outspoken critic of the Communist Party and was arrested in 2020.

Hong Kong's media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate, Jimmy Lai, awaits sentencing on Monday following a December conviction under the contentious national security law imposed by Beijing.

Lai, 78, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, faces the possibility of a life sentence, a case that has attracted criticism from several foreign governments. The judiciary has announced the sentencing session will occur at 10 am.

The arrest of Lai, a fierce critic of the Communist Party, in 2020 was justified by Beijing as essential for restoring stability after the city's 2019 anti-government protests.

