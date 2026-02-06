Media Mogul Faces Life Sentence in Hong Kong

Hong Kong's media tycoon and pro-democracy advocate, Jimmy Lai, awaits sentencing on Monday following a December conviction under the contentious national security law imposed by Beijing.

Lai, 78, who founded the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper, faces the possibility of a life sentence, a case that has attracted criticism from several foreign governments. The judiciary has announced the sentencing session will occur at 10 am.

The arrest of Lai, a fierce critic of the Communist Party, in 2020 was justified by Beijing as essential for restoring stability after the city's 2019 anti-government protests.

