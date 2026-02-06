Electoral Roll Revision Delayed Amidst Key Legislative Moves in Karnataka

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to postpone deliberations on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. This revision, conducted by the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure all eligible voters are included and ineligible ones are excluded.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil informed reporters on Thursday that the discussion was deferred, though preparations, including the elector mapping process, have already started. Despite this, the Election Commission has yet to officially declare the commencement of the SIR.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This amendment enhances the powers of the Police Establishment Board, allowing it to transfer police officers accused of negligence, misconduct, or dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)