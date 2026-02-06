Left Menu

Electoral Roll Revision Delayed Amidst Key Legislative Moves in Karnataka

The Karnataka Cabinet postponed discussions on the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, an Election Commission exercise to update voter lists. The amendment to the Karnataka Police Act, empowering the Police Establishment Board for officer transfers, was approved. Preparations for electoral mappings are underway, though the EC has not ordered the revision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-02-2026 08:40 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 08:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to postpone deliberations on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. This revision, conducted by the Election Commission of India, aims to ensure all eligible voters are included and ineligible ones are excluded.

State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil informed reporters on Thursday that the discussion was deferred, though preparations, including the elector mapping process, have already started. Despite this, the Election Commission has yet to officially declare the commencement of the SIR.

In another significant move, the cabinet approved the Karnataka Police (Amendment) Bill, 2026. This amendment enhances the powers of the Police Establishment Board, allowing it to transfer police officers accused of negligence, misconduct, or dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

