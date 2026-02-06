Unexpected Alliances: Shiv Sena Factions Unite for Local Maharashtra Polls

The Shiv Sena factions led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray have set aside their differences to form a collaborative front in Maharashtra's Barshi taluka ahead of crucial local elections. This partnership aims to consolidate votes in the Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections scheduled for February 7.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde actively campaigned with the coalition that includes the rival Shiv Sena faction (UBT) and divisions of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), demonstrating a significant strategic shift. This local-level alliance in Solapur's Barshi taluka, which encompasses 238 villages, marks a temporary truce against the BJP, the dominant political force in the area.

Despite the historical animosity between the Shiv Sena factions, both sides emphasize that the alliance exists purely for local electoral gains. Past collaborations in municipal elections, such as those in Kankavli, Sindhudurg district, also underscore the ongoing pragmatic approach both factions are willing to adopt to secure victory in specific contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)