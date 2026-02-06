Cyclone Threatens Pilbara Ports: Evacuations Underway
Australia's Pilbara Ports commenced evacuations and closures at key ports, including Port Hedland, due to an impending cyclone threat. The weather bureau predicts the system may develop into a cyclone by Saturday, with gale-force winds expected. Precautionary measures are being taken to protect the world's largest iron ore export hub.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 06-02-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 08:41 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Australia's Pilbara Ports has initiated evacuations at several major ports, including Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore export hub, amid a looming cyclone threat.
The Australian weather bureau has forecast that a tropical low off the Western Australia coast may develop into a full-fledged cyclone by Saturday morning.
Pilbara Ports noted that the weather system is intensifying more rapidly than expected, with gale-force winds anticipated to hit the southern quadrants by tonight.
(With inputs from agencies.)