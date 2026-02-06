Cyclone Threatens Pilbara Ports: Evacuations Underway

Australia's Pilbara Ports has initiated evacuations at several major ports, including Port Hedland, the world's largest iron ore export hub, amid a looming cyclone threat.

The Australian weather bureau has forecast that a tropical low off the Western Australia coast may develop into a full-fledged cyclone by Saturday morning.

Pilbara Ports noted that the weather system is intensifying more rapidly than expected, with gale-force winds anticipated to hit the southern quadrants by tonight.

