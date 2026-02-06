Modi Advocates Skill-Centric Education in 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged students to focus on developing life and educational skills, cautioning them against wasting time on the internet merely because data is inexpensive. Addressing students during the ninth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026', Modi emphasized that education should not feel burdensome and should be pursued wholeheartedly.

While interacting with students at his residence, Modi advised that goals should be challenging yet attainable, urging students to focus on connecting with their studies to ensure success. He also warned against spending time gaming for entertainment, noting the country's efforts to curb online gambling.

The Prime Minister highlighted the significance of finding a personal pattern for work and study, drawing from his modifications to 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. He advocated balancing studies with rest, skills, and hobbies, asserting that both life skills and professional skills are vital for overall growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)