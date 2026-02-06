Left Menu

China Keeps Communication Channels Open with Lithuania Amid Taiwan Embassy Controversy

China remains open to dialogue with Lithuania, despite the Lithuanian prime minister's acknowledgment of a past mistake in allowing Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy in Vilnius, sparking diplomatic tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:04 IST
China Keeps Communication Channels Open with Lithuania Amid Taiwan Embassy Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has affirmed its ongoing willingness to communicate with Lithuania, even as diplomatic strains persist following Lithuania's decision years ago to permit Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.

The Chinese foreign ministry's remarks come in response to recent comments by Lithuania's prime minister, admitting to prior misjudgments in international diplomatic policy.

This situation highlights the geopolitical complexities that envelop Taiwan's status and its impact on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026