China Keeps Communication Channels Open with Lithuania Amid Taiwan Embassy Controversy
China remains open to dialogue with Lithuania, despite the Lithuanian prime minister's acknowledgment of a past mistake in allowing Taiwan to establish a de facto embassy in Vilnius, sparking diplomatic tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:04 IST
China has affirmed its ongoing willingness to communicate with Lithuania, even as diplomatic strains persist following Lithuania's decision years ago to permit Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.
The Chinese foreign ministry's remarks come in response to recent comments by Lithuania's prime minister, admitting to prior misjudgments in international diplomatic policy.
This situation highlights the geopolitical complexities that envelop Taiwan's status and its impact on international relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
