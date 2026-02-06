China Keeps Communication Channels Open with Lithuania Amid Taiwan Embassy Controversy

China has affirmed its ongoing willingness to communicate with Lithuania, even as diplomatic strains persist following Lithuania's decision years ago to permit Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius.

The Chinese foreign ministry's remarks come in response to recent comments by Lithuania's prime minister, admitting to prior misjudgments in international diplomatic policy.

This situation highlights the geopolitical complexities that envelop Taiwan's status and its impact on international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)