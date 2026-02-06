Bomb Threat Chaos at Rajasthan High Court: False Alarm Shakes Jaipur and Jodhpur

Panic erupted at the Rajasthan High Court premises in both Jaipur and Jodhpur on Friday after authorities received a bomb threat, police reported. An email sent to the high court registrar claimed that three bombs had been placed within the court premises, leading to immediate action.

In response, the high court administration quickly informed the police, who ordered an evacuation of the buildings. Bomb disposal and dog squad units were dispatched to the sites. Yet, after a thorough search, authorities found nothing suspicious, police confirmed.

Legal activities were disrupted momentarily as lawyers and litigants were ordered to leave. This threat is part of a series of similar hoaxes targeting the high court in recent days.

(With inputs from agencies.)