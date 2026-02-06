Bomb Threat Chaos at Rajasthan High Court: False Alarm Shakes Jaipur and Jodhpur
A bomb threat caused panic at the Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur and Jodhpur. An email claimed bombs were planted, prompting an evacuation and police investigation. Bomb disposal teams found no threats. The court has faced multiple recent hoaxes.
- Country:
- India
Panic erupted at the Rajasthan High Court premises in both Jaipur and Jodhpur on Friday after authorities received a bomb threat, police reported. An email sent to the high court registrar claimed that three bombs had been placed within the court premises, leading to immediate action.
In response, the high court administration quickly informed the police, who ordered an evacuation of the buildings. Bomb disposal and dog squad units were dispatched to the sites. Yet, after a thorough search, authorities found nothing suspicious, police confirmed.
Legal activities were disrupted momentarily as lawyers and litigants were ordered to leave. This threat is part of a series of similar hoaxes targeting the high court in recent days.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Goa Police's Crackdown on Beach Harassment
Meghalaya Police arrest 2 persons, identify one in connection with blast at illegal coal mine that killed at least 18 people: DGP.
Delhi Police Debunks Rumors of Missing Girls Surge
Tragedy Strikes: Police Van Accident Claims Teen's Life in Raipur
Two more Naxalites killed in ongoing operation in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district; injured C-60 jawan succumbs: Police.