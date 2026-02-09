Navigating Nursery Admissions: Key Insights into the 2026-27 Enrollment Process

In a pivotal move on Monday, private schools across the national capital unveiled their second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, placing many hopefuls on waiting lists once again.

With approximately 1,741 schools publishing updated lists, parents eagerly anticipate the concluding list, set for release on March 5, which will likely seal admissions for a significant number of applicants. Guardians of shortlisted students are expected to finalize admission procedures between February 10 and 16 based on the school's merit lists.

This year's admissions follow a revised structure, detailing age requirements and criteria such as neighborhood proximity, sibling preference, and alumni status. The entire process, slated to wrap up by March 19, emphasizes transparency, mandating schools to video-record any lotteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)