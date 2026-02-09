Left Menu

Navigating Nursery Admissions: Key Insights into the 2026-27 Enrollment Process

Delhi's private schools have released the second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 session. Parents are waiting for the final list on March 5. Admissions are based on criteria such as proximity and sibling preference. The admission process will end on March 19, ensuring transparency and compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:55 IST
Navigating Nursery Admissions: Key Insights into the 2026-27 Enrollment Process
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal move on Monday, private schools across the national capital unveiled their second merit list for nursery admissions for the 2026-27 academic year, placing many hopefuls on waiting lists once again.

With approximately 1,741 schools publishing updated lists, parents eagerly anticipate the concluding list, set for release on March 5, which will likely seal admissions for a significant number of applicants. Guardians of shortlisted students are expected to finalize admission procedures between February 10 and 16 based on the school's merit lists.

This year's admissions follow a revised structure, detailing age requirements and criteria such as neighborhood proximity, sibling preference, and alumni status. The entire process, slated to wrap up by March 19, emphasizes transparency, mandating schools to video-record any lotteries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

Mahayuti Triumphs in Maharashtra Panchayat Polls

 India
2
Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

Justice for Abhaya: Rally Against Incomplete Investigations

 India
3
EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

EU Eyes Third-Country Ports on Sanctions List

 Belgium
4
Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

Supreme Court Upholds Electoral Roll Integrity Amidst Political Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026