Push for Internet Safety Education Gains Momentum Among Parents and Educators

A new survey highlights a growing call from parents and educators for the inclusion of internet safety courses in school curricula. Over 56% of respondents expressed concerns about students facing increasing online threats and emphasized the need for dedicated educational measures to address these challenges.

The study, conducted by Silverline Prestige School, reveals that as AI dramatically reshapes the digital sphere, there is a demand for internet safety to become a standalone subject or be integrated into existing courses. Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of the school, stressed the importance of equipping students with the necessary skills to safely navigate a digitally evolving world.

The survey, involving 1,800 parents and 300 teachers, points out critical areas such as cyberbullying prevention, protection from inappropriate content, privacy safeguarding, and managing screen time as top concerns. While 42% of participants advocate for monthly digital safety sessions, the sentiment for more frequent and thorough training is clear as threats continue to evolve rapidly.

