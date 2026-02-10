Indian Army and ICFAI University Sikkim Forge Educational Partnership

On Tuesday, the Indian Army entered into a strategic agreement with ICFAI University, Sikkim. This deal aims to improve educational, research, and skill development avenues for army personnel, including veterans and their families, according to an official statement.

Signed at the 17 Mountain Division Headquarters, the pact will offer substantial fee concessions and access to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs for army members and their dependents, disclosed Jagannath Patnaik, the university's vice chancellor.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also facilitates credit transfers from military training courses and provides specific support in financial literacy and taxation. Additionally, ICFAI students gain opportunities for academic visits to army facilities to develop leadership and discipline skills.