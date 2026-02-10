Left Menu

Indian Army and ICFAI University Sikkim Forge Educational Partnership

The Indian Army has signed an agreement with ICFAI University, Sikkim to expand educational and skill development opportunities for army personnel, veterans, and their families. The collaboration includes fee concessions, access to degree programs, and educational support, while offering university students exposure to military environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 19:32 IST
Indian Army and ICFAI University Sikkim Forge Educational Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Indian Army entered into a strategic agreement with ICFAI University, Sikkim. This deal aims to improve educational, research, and skill development avenues for army personnel, including veterans and their families, according to an official statement.

Signed at the 17 Mountain Division Headquarters, the pact will offer substantial fee concessions and access to undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs for army members and their dependents, disclosed Jagannath Patnaik, the university's vice chancellor.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) also facilitates credit transfers from military training courses and provides specific support in financial literacy and taxation. Additionally, ICFAI students gain opportunities for academic visits to army facilities to develop leadership and discipline skills.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

Odisha Clears Rs 4,111.80 Crore Investment Proposals Boosting Employment

 Global
2
Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

Political Rhetoric Surfaces in UP: Adityanath's Comments Spark Debate

 India
3
Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

Tech and Retail Jolts: S&P 500 Retains Balance Amid Market Swings

 Global
4
Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorrow

Bio-driven Solutions: Revamping Urban Drainage Systems for a Greener Tomorro...

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026