Tamil Nadu's Winning Streak: CM Stalin Pledges Fulfillment of People's Demands

M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, confidently addressed an event, vowing electoral success and commitment to meet pending public demands. Pointing to achievements like enhanced subsidies for Jerusalem pilgrimages and infrastructure refurbishments, he assured continued support for welfare programs benefiting the state's populace.

At an event thanking his welfare initiatives, Stalin highlighted the Puthumai Penn Thittam scheme's impact, which catalyzed a significant rise in women's higher education enrollment. Referring to ongoing educational reforms, he emphasized the government's investment in student-beneficiary programs that have transformed numerous families' futures.

The CM reiterated the importance of sustained effort and dedication, reflecting on successful DMK-initiated policies like the 7.5% reservation for government school students and state-funded tuition for various disciplines. Stalin remarked on motivational case studies of students thriving under these policies, reinforcing the value of perseverance for lasting achievements.

