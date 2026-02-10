Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Winning Streak: CM Stalin Pledges Fulfillment of People's Demands

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Assembly elections, pledging to fulfill remaining demands of the people. Highlighting previous achievements, including minority education and welfare schemes, he underscored the Dravidian model government's influence on social change, with numerous successful educational initiatives and support for women students.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister
M K Stalin, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President, confidently addressed an event, vowing electoral success and commitment to meet pending public demands. Pointing to achievements like enhanced subsidies for Jerusalem pilgrimages and infrastructure refurbishments, he assured continued support for welfare programs benefiting the state's populace.

At an event thanking his welfare initiatives, Stalin highlighted the Puthumai Penn Thittam scheme's impact, which catalyzed a significant rise in women's higher education enrollment. Referring to ongoing educational reforms, he emphasized the government's investment in student-beneficiary programs that have transformed numerous families' futures.

The CM reiterated the importance of sustained effort and dedication, reflecting on successful DMK-initiated policies like the 7.5% reservation for government school students and state-funded tuition for various disciplines. Stalin remarked on motivational case studies of students thriving under these policies, reinforcing the value of perseverance for lasting achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

