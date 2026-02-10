Left Menu

Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, interacts with children on an educational tour to Chandigarh and Jaipur. The initiative, under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, aims to provide exposure and practical learning, enhancing students' development and ensuring their well-being and safety.

Updated: 10-02-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, engaged with 31 children participating in an educational tour from Mandi district to Chandigarh and Jaipur. Organized under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, the trip aims to foster holistic development through exposure to cultural heritage and modern infrastructure.

During a video call interaction, Sukhu encouraged the children to seize this opportunity for practical learning across various subjects. He stressed the importance of such tours in building self-confidence and social awareness among students, highlighting their role in nurturing a sense of national integration.

The Chief Minister also addressed their concerns about travel, food, and accommodations, assuring them of comprehensive care until they reach 27 years of age. He emphasized that the state's commitment goes beyond protection, aiming instead to open pathways to a dignified future for orphaned children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

