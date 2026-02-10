Fostering Future Leaders: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Champions Student Tours

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, engaged with 31 children participating in an educational tour from Mandi district to Chandigarh and Jaipur. Organized under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana, the trip aims to foster holistic development through exposure to cultural heritage and modern infrastructure.

During a video call interaction, Sukhu encouraged the children to seize this opportunity for practical learning across various subjects. He stressed the importance of such tours in building self-confidence and social awareness among students, highlighting their role in nurturing a sense of national integration.

The Chief Minister also addressed their concerns about travel, food, and accommodations, assuring them of comprehensive care until they reach 27 years of age. He emphasized that the state's commitment goes beyond protection, aiming instead to open pathways to a dignified future for orphaned children.

(With inputs from agencies.)