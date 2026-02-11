Left Menu

BJD Pushes for Swift Vice-Chancellor Appointments in Odisha

The BJD has urged Odisha's Governor to expedite the appointment of vice-chancellors in 13 state universities. The party seeks to address administrative and academic challenges caused by prolonged vacancies. The Governor assured that the appointments process is actively underway and nearing completion.

The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha has made a strong appeal to Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati to expedite the appointment of vice-chancellors in 13 state-run universities. This appeal was formally made through a memorandum delivered by the Biju Yuva Janata Dal and Biju Chhatra Janata Dal delegations.

These delegations emphasized the urgency of appointing full-time vice-chancellors to ensure merit-based selections, fill long-standing vacancies, and uphold the autonomy and academic integrity of higher education institutions in the state. The governor, who also serves as the chancellor for these universities, assured the party that the appointments are in process and will be concluded soon.

The BJD highlighted concerns over the current state of the higher education system, describing it as being in a 'coma' due to delays in appointments. Without vice-chancellors, universities reportedly face administrative issues, lax discipline, and setbacks in both research and examination processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

