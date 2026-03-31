Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle: Key Appointments in Central Ministries

In a significant bureaucratic shake-up announced on the last day of the financial year, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has sanctioned the transfer and appointment of more than 40 senior officials across crucial central ministries and departments.

Among the notable appointments, Nivedita Shukla Verma, an IAS officer and current Secretary of the Department of Chemicals and Petro-Chemicals, has been reassigned as Secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances. She will also hold the additional post of Secretary for the Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare. Chanchal Kumar, previously serving under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, will now head the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

Further appointments include Narendra Bhooshan as the Secretary of the Department of Land Resources, and Chandra Sekhar Kumar as Chief Executive Officer of the National Rainfed Area Authority. Meanwhile, Srivatsa Krishna is set to become Secretary of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. The financial sector sees Sanjay Lohiya stepping in as Special Secretary for the Department of Financial Services with future succession to the Secretary position.