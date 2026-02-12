Kiteskraft unveils their latest publication, The Power List to announce the mentors and change-makers that are shaping progress in India

Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly presents The Power List: Minds and Missions Redefining Success Beyond conventional roles, they stand as mentors and change-makers, inspiring ethical leadership, creativity, and social responsibility. Through visionary impact and community engagement, they shape progress and leave a lasting legacy for future generations. Dr. Zareena Sultana : Dr. Zareena Sultana is a distinguished academic leader known for anchoring educational progress in human values amid rapid technological change. With over three decades of experience, she blends humanistic scholarship, ethical governance, and future-ready vision in higher education. She currently serves as Professor and Dean, Students' Welfare at ISL Engineering College, Hyderabad, where she has built inclusive, student-centric ecosystems extending beyond academics to well-being, leadership, employability, and social responsibility. A PhD in English and post-doctoral researcher in multilingualism, she strongly advocates integrating language, ethics, and culture into professional education. Trained in AI leadership through IIM Bangalore, she champions ethical, human-centred use of technology. Beyond campus, she serves as Telangana State Secretary of NHRCI and National Member of WHRPC, contributing to rights-based education and justice. An IIT Bombay NEC mentor, published scholar, poet, and award-winning educator, Prof. Dr. Sultana exemplifies compassionate leadership shaping future-ready, values-driven global citizens worldwide today. Dr. Kavita Khullar : Dr. Kavita Khullar is a leader whose journey reflects resilience, purpose, and the quiet strength of flowing water-ever moving, ever evolving. Guided by the belief that anything worth doing must be done with full commitment, she has built her success on positivity, discipline, punctuality, devotion, and unwavering faith in the Almighty. Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's words, ''Live as if you were to die tomorrow, learn as if you were to live forever,'' she approaches each day with passion, purpose, and gratitude. As a leader, Dr. Khullar emphasizes excellence in small details, thoughtful planning, and collaborative teamwork. Known for her calm, balanced decision-making, she avoids haste and negativity, choosing clarity, empathy, and constructive solutions. A lifelong learner, humanitarian, nature lover, and mentor, she continues to grow through constant learning, professional development, and self-reflection. Her journey demonstrates that true leadership is not about authority, but consistency, compassion, courage, purpose, and impact. Dr. A.V. Srinivasan: Dr. A.V. Srinivasan's extraordinary journey in Indian neurology reflects a lifetime devoted to healing, education, and compassion. A distinguished neurologist from Chennai, he has spent over five decades advancing neurological science through clinical excellence, research, and selfless service. His work has not only strengthened neurological practice in India but also brought hope and dignity to countless patients through humane, ethical care. In April 2024, he created history as the first Indian to receive the prestigious General Neurology Award from the American Academy of Neurology, recognizing his global impact on neuroscience and medical education. The same year, he was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by Scientific Laurel, presented by eminent personalities including Virender Sehwag and Saina Nehwal, celebrating his enduring leadership and service. Beyond professional recognition, Dr. Srinivasan's commitment to society remains exceptional. For more than 600 consecutive weeks, he has provided free consultations, medicines, and food to tens of thousands of underserved patients. His influence continues to guide leaders. Joydeep Mukherjee: Joydeep Mukherjee is among India's most visionary classical instrumentalists, seamlessly blending ancient tradition with bold innovation. A rare master of seven classical instruments-Sarod, Mohanveena, Sursingar, Tanseni Rabab, Sur-Rabab, Dilbahar, and Nabadeepa-he belongs to the revered Senia Shahjehanpur Gharana and is the only artiste preserving the complete legacy of Pt. Radhika Mohan Maitra across all seven instruments. Honoured with the Sangeet Natak Akademi's Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar, he gained nationwide recognition when Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged his revival of rare instruments on Mann Ki Baat in 2023. His performances span the G20 Leaders' Summit, major national and international festivals, and India's 75th Republic Day celebrations. In 2025, he reached a historic milestone by patenting four classical instruments and designing a four-octave Sarod, expanding tonal depth and expression. A Ministry of Culture Fellow and ICCR-empanelled artiste, he continues to preserve, innovate, and globalise India's classical music heritage worldwide. Dr. Mishil Sandeep Parikh: Dr. Mishil Parikh is a Consultant in the Department of Surgical Oncology at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital. He graduated from Dr. D. Y. Patil Medical College, Navi Mumbai, and completed his M.S. and M.Ch. in Orthopaedics at the same institution, followed by advanced training in musculoskeletal oncology at Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai. Among India's youngest orthopaedic oncosurgeons, Dr. Parikh runs an exclusive musculoskeletal oncology practice. He has performed over 1,550 surgeries and managed more than 2,000 cases involving bone and soft tissue tumours. He currently serves as Chairperson of the Under-40 Sarcoma Surgeons group of the International Society of Limb Salvage and is an active member and Webmaster of the Bombay Orthopaedic Society. Dr. Parikh has authored over 25 scientific publications, serves on editorial boards of multiple journals, and is a founder-member of the Sarcoma Education Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to training young orthopaedic oncologists nationwide professionals. Sreeraj G. Pai: Sreeraj G. Pai is a committed financial professional known for expertise in inspection, compliance, and operational excellence within India's cooperative credit sector. He serves as Senior Inspection Officer at the Indian Cooperative Credit Society Limited, where he ensures branch operations meet regulatory, risk, and quality standards. His work spans audits, risk assessment, performance evaluation, and strengthening financial transparency, supporting institutional stability and public trust. Beyond his core role, Sreeraj actively contributes through research and thought leadership in capital markets, risk management, and regulatory developments. He holds professional memberships with the All India Management Association and the Kerala Management Association, reflecting dedication to continuous learning and industry engagement. Through an active LinkedIn presence, he promotes education, skill development, and emerging technologies shaping modern finance. With strong ethics, analytical discipline, and a growth-oriented mindset, Sreeraj represents a new generation of finance professionals focused on resilience, accountability, and sustainable progress, nationwide impact. Milli Arora: Milli Arora is a multifaceted spiritual practitioner whose work harmoniously blends intuition, healing, and artistic devotion. A gifted tarot reader, artist, naturopath, reiki healer, numerologist, and crystal healer, she is dedicated to guiding individuals toward emotional balance, spiritual clarity, and inner transformation. As Chairperson of Heart and Soul and Proprietor of Hari Bol, her journey is deeply rooted in faith, service, and compassion. A devoted soul, she creates sacred paintings of Hari, expressing her spiritual beliefs through art that radiates peace and devotion. Beyond personal practice, she actively serves as a companion and jury member for organizations such as Heart and Soul, Earth Saviours Foundation, and Gurukul Sainik Vihar, supporting social upliftment and spiritual growth. Her contributions have earned her several prestigious honors, including the Harmony Women Achievers Award, Kohinoor-e-Taj Achiever's Award, and Renowned Healer Award. Through healing, devotion, and service, Ms. Arora continues to inspire and uplift lives. Dr. B. Nandha Kumar: Dr. B. Nandha Kumar, born on June 25, 1972, in Athigaratty Village, Ooty, The Nilgiris, is a distinguished leader known for academic excellence, professional achievement, and deep commitment to community empowerment. Inspired by his father, J. Bheeman, a National Teacher's Awardee, he imbibed strong values of integrity, education, and perseverance early in life. He holds a B.Sc. in Computer Science, a B.Ed., an MBA in Marketing and Human Resources, and a Ph.D. in Management from Golden State University, USA. With over three decades of experience across banking, NBFCs, healthcare, and FMCG sectors, he served in senior roles at Muthoot Fincorp and HDFC Bank, earning multiple performance and leadership awards. Since 2022, as Director of the Janaasha Group, he has driven financial inclusion, innovation, and social responsibility, empowering communities through savings, literacy, and sustainable growth initiatives. His vision blends ethical leadership with strategic foresight and long-term societal impact, nationwide development. Babita Hundal: Babita Hundal is a renowned professional artist based in Mohali, Punjab, with roots in Ferozepur and over 44 years of artistic experience. Her professional journey began with her first solo exhibition in Chandigarh in 1987, followed by solo shows in New Delhi in 1992 and Panchkula. She also worked as a Textile Designer at L'affair, Greater Kailash, New Delhi. From 2008 to 2017, she served as an artist at an institution in Mohali. Since 2017, she has participated in numerous national and international group exhibitions, both online and offline. Her achievements include multiple awards, medals, and trophies, along with recognitions from Guinness World Records, Harvard World Records, and other global platforms. Notable works such as ''Smooth Sail'' and ''Unveil the Desire'' were celebrated as showstoppers. Her artworks are collected across India and internationally, reflecting the universal appeal and depth of her artistry. Supported by strong academic training. Gulnaz Parveen: ''Real leadership is not about position; it is about persistence when no one is watching,'' says Gulnaz Parveen. Gulnaz Parveen's journey from school principal to founder and businesswoman reflects a modern leadership model rooted in purpose and perseverance. As a principal, she worked closely with students, teachers, and parents, gaining deep insight into everyday educational realities. While academic success mattered, she identified gaps in life skills, emotional intelligence, and leadership development for educators. These observations shaped her vision for systemic, long-term change. She founded AIM – All Inspirational Mentors, a professional training initiative that empowers principals and teachers through modern pedagogy, classroom leadership, and positive school culture. Expanding her impact, she developed curriculum content, school books, and reflective learning journals integrating discipline, ethics, and self-awareness. Her commitment to social responsibility led to the creation of Arsh Group Trust and Arsh Inspiration, supporting education, mentorship, and value-based learning through community and digital platforms. About Kiteskraft Productions LLP: Kiteskraft Productions LLP, founded in 2019, is a leading organizer of national and international conferences and award ceremonies across education, business, healthcare, NGOs, and entertainment. ISO and MSME certified, it recognizes excellence, fosters collaboration, and delivers impactful events. Recognized by the Scholar's Book of World Records. Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2901950/Kiteskraft_The_Power_List.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)