Tanzania President, Namibia President and Merck Foundation CEO Named Amongst 100 Most Influential African Women 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India & Accra, Ghana – Business Wire India Following her recent recognition as one of the 100 Most Influential Africans 2025 by New African Magazine (UK), Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the ''More Than a Mother'' Campaign, has now been named among the 100 Most Influential African Women 2025 by Avance Media, for the seventh consecutive year. She is recognized alongside Africa's highest-ranking leaders, including H.E. SAMIA SULUHU HASSAN, President of Tanzania, and H.E. NDEMUPELILA NETUMBO NANDI-NDAITWAH, President of Namibia. The recognition highlights her unwavering commitment to women empowerment, girls' education, and the transformation of patient care across Africa. The annual list celebrates African women whose leadership, influence, and accomplishments continue to shape decision-making at the highest levels locally and internationally. Commenting on the recognition, Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) said, ''I am deeply honored to be recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential African Women for the seventh consecutive year. It is a privilege to be named alongside Africa's esteemed leaders, including the Presidents of Tanzania and Namibia, and so many inspiring change-makers. Congratulations to all the remarkable women recognized this year.'' ''I am grateful for this recognition, which acknowledges Merck Foundation's unwavering commitment to building healthcare capacity, transforming patient care landscape with a strong focus on women's health, empowering infertile women in particular and women in general, and supporting girl education to help them realize their full potential. This honor further motivates us to build a lasting legacy of impact and change across Africa for generations to come,'' added Dr. Rasha Kelej, a widely respected leader across the continent, working closely with governments, First Ladies, healthcare professionals, and local communities. Over a Decade of Transformative Leadership Under Dr. Rasha Kelej's leadership, Merck Foundation has launched and scaled multiple high-impact programs, including the Scholarship Program for Healthcare Providers, which is transforming the patient care landscape and improving access to quality, equitable healthcare across Africa and beyond; the landmark ''More Than a Mother'' movement started by her in 2015, through which she is building quality & equitable reproductive and fertility care capacity, breaking infertility stigma, and raising awareness about infertility prevention and male infertility; and the ''Educating Linda'' Program, which supports girls' education across numerous African countries. Over the past 11 years, Dr. Rasha Kelej has worked closely with more than 33 First Ladies of Africa and Asia, who are the Ambassadors of the Merck Foundation ''More Than a Mother'' Campaign, alongside Ministries of Health, Education, Gender, Information and Communication, academia, research institutions, media, and the arts. Transforming Patient Care, Creating a Lasting Legacy Under her leadership, Merck Foundation has provided more than 2500 scholarships to young healthcare providers from 52 countries, in over 44 critical and underserved medical specialties. Before the launch of Merck Foundation programs in 2012, many countries like The Gambia, Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Central African Republic, Guinea, Burundi, Niger, Chad, Ethiopia, Namibia, etc. had either no, or very few, specialists in critical fields such as oncology, fertility and reproductive care, diabetology, respiratory medicine, and intensive care. Through the visionary leadership of Dr. Rasha Kelej, Merck Foundation has played a pivotal role in addressing these gaps and transforming healthcare capacity across these nations. ''Many of our alumni have become the first-ever specialists in their countries. Through these milestones, we are not only strengthening healthcare systems, we are truly making history,'' she explained. Empowering Women in Healthcare and STEM, and Girls in Education Out of the 2500+ scholarships provided, nearly 1200 have been provided to female healthcare professionals, reflecting their commitment to empower women in healthcare. Merck Foundation also announces annually the MARS Awards (Merck Africa Research Summit) to recognize and empower Best African Women Researchers and Best Young African Researchers, promoting African scientific research and women's participation in STEM, with a special focus on women's health and reproductive care. Through the ''Educating Linda'' Program, in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies, Dr. Kelej is supporting the education of more than 1200 girls by providing annual scholarships to deserving yet underprivileged schoolgirls, enabling them to complete their studies and achieve their full potential. The scholarships are provided for girls from 19 African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, among others. Additionally, the program provides essential school supplies to thousands of schoolgirls across several African countries. Inspiring Change Through Innovation, Art, and Creativity Dr. Rasha Kelej is raising awareness about several critical social issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, ending child marriage and FGM, stopping gender-based violence, women empowerment, and also health issues like diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. She strongly believes that media, fashion, and art can be strong tools to raise awareness about these pressing issues and create a culture shift. She conceptualized, produced, directed, and hosts ''Our Africa by Merck Foundation'', a unique pan-African TV program that raises awareness on health and social issues through Fashion and Art with Purpose. The program is broadcast across multiple African countries and streamed on Merck Foundation and Dr. Kelej's social media platforms. Believing strongly in the power of creative advocacy, Dr. Kelej has also: • Produced over 30 awareness songs in English, French, Portuguese, and local African languages • Launched 9 children's storybooks in three languages • Developed 6 animated films in four languages • Trained over 4000 journalists across 45 countries • Established 8 annual awards recognizing excellence in media, fashion, film, and music for social and health impact and awareness Edited by Cassien Tribunal Aungane from 'For Africa' Media Dr. Rasha Kelej Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/rasha_kelej Dr. Rasha Kelej Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/KelejRasha/ Dr. Rasha Kelej Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/rashakelej For more information on Merck Foundation, please visit: www.merck-foundation.com To View The Image, Click On The Link Below: Dr Rasha Kelej named as One of the 100 Most Influential African Women 2025

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)