Left Menu

Man held for murdering elder brother in Kerala's Kollam

A man was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly murdering his elder brother by hitting him on the head with a wooden log here, police said. Following a verbal altercation, Kenil allegedly struck Anil on the head with a wooden log, causing severe injuries, police added.

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:47 IST
Man held for murdering elder brother in Kerala's Kollam
  • Country:
  • India

A man was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly murdering his elder brother by hitting him on the head with a wooden log here, police said. The deceased has been identified as Anil (46), a resident of Eravipuram. He was allegedly attacked by his younger brother, Kenil (43), at their residence. Police said Anil and Kenil, who lived with their mother, had been receiving medical treatment, and frequent quarrels were reported between them. Following a verbal altercation, Kenil allegedly struck Anil on the head with a wooden log, causing severe injuries, police added. Anil was rushed to a government hospital in Kollam, but succumbed to his injuries, they said. Police have taken Kenil into custody and launched an investigation into the incident. Authorities said a case would be registered, and Kenil would be shifted to a hospital for medical examination. The body will be handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for Delhi

DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for ...

 India
2
Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: SHRC

Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: S...

 India
3
Uttarakhand govt launches probe into 'irregularities' in sale of trust land in Dehradun

Uttarakhand govt launches probe into 'irregularities' in sale of trust land ...

 India
4
Piyush Goyal meets Lenovo, Carrier leaders to deepen localisation opportunities

Piyush Goyal meets Lenovo, Carrier leaders to deepen localisation opportunit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026