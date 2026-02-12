Marriage median age rises to 29, remarriage seekers up 43 per cent in last decade: Report

The median age for marriage among Indian singles has risen from 27 to 29 over the past decade, while the number of people seeking a second marriage has increased by ''43 per cent'', reflecting shifting attitudes towards partner search and commitment, according to a report released on Thursday. The data-led report, ''The Big Shift: How India Is Rewriting the Rules of Partner Search and Marriage'', conducted by matrimony platform Jeevansathi, analysed its user trends between 2016 and 2025 along with survey insights from over 30,000 active users in 2026. ''Over the last decade, the median age of (Jeevansathi) users initiating their partner search moved from 27 to 29 years, with 50 per cent of users now beginning the process at 29. The shift indicates that financial stability, career growth and personal readiness are taking precedence over early marriage timelines,'' the report said. The study also recorded a sharp rise in remarriage seekers. In 2016, 11 per cent of users on the platform were looking for a second marriage where as by 2025, the figure had risen to 16 per cent -- a 43 per cent increase over 10 years. ''Fifteen per cent of interest received by divorced profiles now comes from individuals who have never been married, while one in six success stories on the platform involves a second marriage, signalling a gradual decline in the stigma around divorce,'' it added. The findings also point to a broader redefinition of marriage priorities, with 90 per cent of users saying finding the ''right person'' matters more than reaching a certain age or income level. The report also observed a sharp decline in caste as a strict preference, from 91 per cent of users marking caste as a non-negotiable criterion in 2016 to 54 per cent in 2025. ''The trend is more pronounced in metros, where only 49 per cent consider caste as a 'strict field','' it pointed out. Marriage decisions are also becoming more individual-led, as, according to the data, 77 per cent of profiles today are created and managed by users themselves, compared to 67 per cent in 2016, while family-managed profiles have reduced from 33 per cent to 23 per cent. However, 69 per cent of respondents said parental involvement makes the process easier, indicating an emerging hybrid model that balances autonomy with family participation. On evolving gender roles, only 8 per cent of users believe one partner should be the sole breadwinner. As per the report, an overwhelming 87 per cent of men are comfortable marrying a woman who earns more than them, while 15 per cent of women are open to marrying men who earn less. ''Over the last decade, Indian singles have become more intentional -- choosing compatibility, shared values and emotional readiness over rigid filters or timelines. Marriage today is increasingly self-led, yet deeply collaborative, where individuals take charge of decisions while families continue to play an important role,'' said Rohan Mathur, chief business officer, Jeevansathi.

