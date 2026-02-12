India's AI to be inclusive by design, sovereign by capability: Dharmendra Pradhan

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 15:45 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said India's Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture and sovereign by capability. The minister made the comments at the inaugural session of Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026 here. The two-day conclave will bring together senior policymakers from the Centre and the states, researchers, academic institutions and industry leaders to deliberate on AI's strategic role in transforming India's education ecosystem, with a focus on innovation, scalable adoption and national capacity building. ''India's AI will be inclusive by design, interoperable by architecture and sovereign by capability. We have to embed AI in education to empower our students and support our teachers. I call upon all the stakeholders to build scalable, responsible, ethical, inclusive and India-centric sovereign AI models for transforming our education and realising the goal of Viksit Bharat,'' Pradhan said. ''There are 30 crore students in Indian campuses. We have decided that beginning from class 3 till the advanced research stage, we will impart age-appropriate knowledge about AI,'' he said. The minister noted that AI is a horizontal issue and not just a subject of technology. ''I believe that all students will require AI. If we make a model combining machines and emotions and build an architecture, then we can be a strength of the world,'' he said. The event precedes the larger India AI Summit scheduled to be held in the national capital from February 16 to 20. The summit is expected to see participation from global tech leaders in the likes of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei and Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

