SRM University-AP to Confer Honoris Causa to Dr Samir V Kamat, DRDO Chairman at Special Convocation, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to Attend

SRM University-AP will hold a Special Convocation on February 14, 2026, to recognise and honour Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO with the prestigious Honoris Causa degree. The university will honour Dr Kamat for his outstanding contributions to India's self-reliance and technological strength in defence systems. The Special Convocation will be graced by Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister of State (I/C) for Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Govt of India, as the Chief Guest. Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal, Hon'ble Minister will deliver the convocation address at the ceremony. Founder Chancellor of SRM University-AP Dr T R Paarivendhar, Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Registrar Dr R Premkumar Members of Governing Body, Board of Management and Academic and Research Council will also attend the convocation ceremony where 7 Ph.D. scholars will be awarded their doctoral degrees. Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Vice Chancellor of SRM AP remarked that the Special Convocation is a celebration of excellence, leadership, and the enduring power of knowledge to transform society. SRM University-AP is all set to host the grand occasion in the presence of its Deans, Directors, Faculty, Scholars and Staff. The special convocation at SRM AP marks an occasion to celebrate the academic excellence of the research scholars and celebrate and honour the contributions of the distinguished guests.

