Kerala's Textbook Feud: A Clash Over Early Distribution

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Ramesh Chennithala's comments on early textbook distribution, defending the state's achievements in education. Chennithala questioned the timing, while Vijayan highlighted improvements under the LDF government. The controversy underscores political tensions over educational reforms in Kerala, with responses from various political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-02-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 20:08 IST
Kerala's Textbook Feud: A Clash Over Early Distribution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the criticism from senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala regarding the early distribution of textbooks in the state. Vijayan defended the move, stating that it represents significant improvements in the state's education sector under the LDF government.

Chennithala questioned the need for distributing books before the academic year ended, suggesting that it's unclear which students have been promoted. He labeled it as 'Tughlaq reforms.' In response, Vijayan recalled past inefficiencies under the UDF government, where textbooks were often delayed.

Education Minister V Sivankutty and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan also weighed in, highlighting differing political views on the matter. The early textbook distribution reflects broader political and educational debates in Kerala.

(With inputs from agencies.)

