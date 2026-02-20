Left Menu

Push for Junior Colleges: Shiv Sena (UBT) Advocates Continuity in BMC Schools

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu promotes the proposal for Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation schools to expand to junior colleges, ensuring seamless education from Class 10 to Class 12. This initiative, spearheaded by Aaditya Thackeray, aims to elevate education standards in BMC schools as part of their civic agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:12 IST
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator Ankit Prabhu has called for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) schools, which currently offer education up to Class 10, to extend their curriculum to include junior colleges. Prabhu emphasized that this proposal is critical for ensuring educational continuity and was a significant component of the Shiv Sena (UBT)'s civic poll agenda.

Highlighting the Mumbai Public Schools initiative introduced by Aaditya Thackeray, Prabhu stated that the aim is to enhance educational quality within civic institutions while maintaining an emphasis on the Marathi language. He expressed a desire for all BMC schools to transition into Mumbai Public Schools to provide better educational opportunities.

Prabhu noted that while BMC schools already perform well, it is crucial for students to receive an equally high standard of education at the junior college level. The corporator committed to pursuing this agenda with the party in power to achieve these educational enhancements.

