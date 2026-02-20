Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Leads with Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari 2.0: A Water Conservation Revolution

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized the importance of public involvement in water conservation. During a review meeting, strategies like borewell recharge and rainwater harvesting were discussed. The campaign aims to construct 10 lakh water conservation structures and train village youth as 'Jal Mitras'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:38 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai underscored the critical nature of water conservation in a recent meeting in Nava Raipur. He advocated for public involvement to ensure sustainable outcomes. Sai noted that the state is following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to treat water with reverence.

The meeting highlighted the 'Jal Sanchay-Jan Bhagidari 2.0' campaign's accomplishments. Notably, Chhattisgarh secured the second position nationally in the first phase. Sai detailed that extensive measures like borewell recharge and rainwater harvesting have been implemented.

Moving forward, the state aims to build 10 lakh water conservation structures by May 31. Additionally, special initiatives will prompt farmers to create farm ponds. The strategy includes geotagging water structures and training village youth as 'Jal Mitras' to aid in these efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

