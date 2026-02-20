Chennai: Pioneering a Climate-Resilient Coastal Hub

Chennai's rich cultural legacy and talented workforce are fueling Tamil Nadu's growth, officials say. The city is transitioning into a well-integrated, climate-resilient coastal hub, bolstered by robust and futuristic infrastructure. TNEB Chairman J Radhakrishnan emphasized the importance of sustainability in transport design, health systems, and economic development.

Addressing the Super Chennai Conclave, Radhakrishnan urged Chennai to lead not by comparison but with global competitiveness, requiring synergy between government, private enterprise, and citizens. The event highlighted the city's potential to transform into a resilient urban center.

According to Super Chennai Managing Director Ranjeeth Rathod, this gathering marks a shift from discussion to action. Engaging citizens and experts, the initiative seeks to create a framework that aligns with collective growth priorities, attracting over 200 delegates from various sectors.