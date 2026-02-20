Governor Ghosh Advocates Unity for Haryana's Progress
Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh emphasized unity among political parties, focusing on democracy, development, and governance. Announcing the 'Haryana Vision Document-2047', Ghosh highlighted goals like economic growth and improved law enforcement, alongside addressing water rights and promoting investment. He also celebrated national heritage and cultural spirit in his address.
- Country:
- India
In a call for political unity, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh stressed the importance of collaboration between ruling and opposition parties to strengthen democracy. Speaking on the first day of the Budget Session, Ghosh emphasized adhering to the Constitution to secure the state's future.
Addressing the Assembly, Ghosh introduced the 'Haryana Vision Document-2047', a strategic plan to transform Haryana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He also underscored commitments to good governance, focusing on empowering marginalized groups and boosting economic development.
Highlighting achievements in law enforcement, Ghosh noted enhanced conviction rates and reduced crime. He praised initiatives aimed at making Haryana drug-free and improving investment opportunities, exemplified by the Maruti Suzuki project. The governor concluded by recognizing the enduring cultural influence of 'Vande Mataram'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Wall Street's Weak Start: Economic Growth Slows
Kerala's Investment Surge: Transforming Commitments into Reality
Uttar Pradesh Pioneers Economic Growth with Urbanization and Digital Initiatives
Economic Growth Slows as Inflation Surges, Impacting Stock Futures
AI and Tax Cuts: Navigating Through a Slower Economic Growth