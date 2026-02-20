Governor Ghosh Advocates Unity for Haryana's Progress

In a call for political unity, Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh stressed the importance of collaboration between ruling and opposition parties to strengthen democracy. Speaking on the first day of the Budget Session, Ghosh emphasized adhering to the Constitution to secure the state's future.

Addressing the Assembly, Ghosh introduced the 'Haryana Vision Document-2047', a strategic plan to transform Haryana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He also underscored commitments to good governance, focusing on empowering marginalized groups and boosting economic development.

Highlighting achievements in law enforcement, Ghosh noted enhanced conviction rates and reduced crime. He praised initiatives aimed at making Haryana drug-free and improving investment opportunities, exemplified by the Maruti Suzuki project. The governor concluded by recognizing the enduring cultural influence of 'Vande Mataram'.

(With inputs from agencies.)