Zscaler and Bharti Airtel Join Forces to Launch AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre in India

Zscaler, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, has unveiled the AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre in India. The initiative aims to bolster national cyber resilience and advance AI use in India’s digital ecosystem by collaborating with private and public sectors, academia, and the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:38 IST
(L-R) Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder & Chairman, Bharti Enterprises; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Electronics and IT; and Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder, Zscaler. (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Zscaler, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, has announced the establishment of the AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre in India. This ambitious digital initiative focuses on enhancing national cyber resilience to safeguard crucial sectors such as telecommunications, banking, energy, and user privacy.

Envisioned "In India, For India," the center aims to fortify the nation's cybersecurity defenses, supporting the country's move towards a self-reliant digital future. It encourages collaboration among the private sector, government, and academia to build a formidable cybersecurity talent pipeline and empower India's ambitious digital transformation.

As cyber threats evolve rapidly, traditional security models fall short, necessitating a shift to secure-by-design systems. This center's strategic pillars include protecting national cyber assets, mitigating risks with government collaboration, facilitating modern AI-driven defenses, and building a skilled workforce to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap.

