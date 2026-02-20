Zscaler and Bharti Airtel Join Forces to Launch AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre in India

Zscaler, in collaboration with Bharti Airtel, has announced the establishment of the AI & Cyber Threat Research Centre in India. This ambitious digital initiative focuses on enhancing national cyber resilience to safeguard crucial sectors such as telecommunications, banking, energy, and user privacy.

Envisioned "In India, For India," the center aims to fortify the nation's cybersecurity defenses, supporting the country's move towards a self-reliant digital future. It encourages collaboration among the private sector, government, and academia to build a formidable cybersecurity talent pipeline and empower India's ambitious digital transformation.

As cyber threats evolve rapidly, traditional security models fall short, necessitating a shift to secure-by-design systems. This center's strategic pillars include protecting national cyber assets, mitigating risks with government collaboration, facilitating modern AI-driven defenses, and building a skilled workforce to bridge the cybersecurity skills gap.

