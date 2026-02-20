Left Menu

Barefoot Honesty: SSC's Shoe Policy for Exams

The West Bengal School Service Commission has mandated that candidates wear slippers or sandals instead of covered shoes for upcoming recruitment exams, to prevent cheating by hiding devices. Additional measures include barring jewellery and requiring candidates to deposit prohibited items. Critics cite the inconvenience for candidates traveling long distances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-02-2026 18:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 18:10 IST
The West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) has issued a directive for candidates appearing in the Group C and Group D recruitment exams, mandating the use of slippers or sandals instead of covered shoes. This measure aims to prevent any concealment of electronic devices that could aid in cheating.

Chairman Siddhartha Majumdar highlighted that removing covered footwear during frisking ensures transparency, akin to airport security protocols. The decision follows recent incidents where candidates used shoes to hide devices during exams. The commission has further barred jewellery and metallic objects inside examination halls.

Despite the good intention behind the guidelines, some candidates have criticized the footwear policy as inconvenient, especially for those traveling long distances. With over 8,000 candidates expected across nearly 1,700 centers, the commission maintains that these measures are essential to uphold the integrity of the exams.

