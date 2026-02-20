Left Menu

Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Strike: An Intermission in Protest

The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 has temporarily halted their strike after talks with the Directorate of School Education (DoSE). Assurances from the government to resolve regularisation issues in a fair manner have been acknowledged. A final decision will be reached at a general body meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:14 IST
Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Strike: An Intermission in Protest
  • Country:
  • India

The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 has agreed to suspend their protest until June 30th. This decision follows a proposal from the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) to resolve the regularisation of over 1,100 teachers.

A letter from Principal Director Shashank Pratap Singh to ANATG-2015 assured members that missing key documents are being reviewed by a higher authority. These documents include sanction post order numbers and appointment orders.

Though the Core Committee of ANATG-2015 has decided to momentarily pause the strike, they await a government response on their submitted proposal. Teachers have been in protest since February, and a conclusive decision is expected after a general body meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

Optimistic Economic Forecast: U.S. Treasury Predicts Growth

 Global
2
Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

Supreme Court Dismantles Key Trump Tariffs: A Global Trade Shift

 Global
3
Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

Alcaraz Dominates Qatar Open en Route to Yet Another Final

 Global
4
North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

North Korea's Transformative Five-Year Progress Unveiled at Party Congress

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026