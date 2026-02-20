Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Strike: An Intermission in Protest
The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 has temporarily halted their strike after talks with the Directorate of School Education (DoSE). Assurances from the government to resolve regularisation issues in a fair manner have been acknowledged. A final decision will be reached at a general body meeting.
The All Nagaland Ad-hoc Teachers Group (ANATG)-2015 has agreed to suspend their protest until June 30th. This decision follows a proposal from the Directorate of School Education (DoSE) to resolve the regularisation of over 1,100 teachers.
A letter from Principal Director Shashank Pratap Singh to ANATG-2015 assured members that missing key documents are being reviewed by a higher authority. These documents include sanction post order numbers and appointment orders.
Though the Core Committee of ANATG-2015 has decided to momentarily pause the strike, they await a government response on their submitted proposal. Teachers have been in protest since February, and a conclusive decision is expected after a general body meeting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
