Tragedy Strikes During Exam: Invigilator's Sudden Demise in Bulandshahr

A 54-year-old teacher, Surendra Pal, died of a heart attack while invigilating a Class 10 English exam in Bulandshahr. He collapsed and was taken to the hospital, but was declared dead. Authorities are conducting a post-mortem to confirm the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bulandshahr | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:28 IST
A heart-wrenching incident occurred at a Bulandshahr school where a 54-year-old teacher serving as an exam invigilator died of a heart attack. Surendra Pal was on duty during the board's Class 10 English exam when he suddenly collapsed.

School staff quickly transported him to a nearby hospital, but tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival, as confirmed by Vinay Kumar, the District School Inspector. The distressing incident unfolded during the ongoing first shift of the exams at a private school.

Medical professionals suspect the cause was a cardiac arrest. However, a post-mortem examination will provide a definitive answer to the cause of death. The school community is mourning the unexpected loss of their dedicated teacher.

