Blanket Politics: Row Over Religious Discrimination in Rajasthan

A controversy erupted in Rajasthan's Tonk when former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria allegedly retracted a blanket from a Muslim woman after asking her religion. The Congress condemned this act as religious discrimination. The incident sparked protests and highlighted political tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:07 IST
Blanket Politics: Row Over Religious Discrimination in Rajasthan
A controversy erupted in Rajasthan's Tonk after former BJP MP Sukhbir Singh Jaunpuria allegedly withdrew a blanket from a Muslim woman during a distribution event after inquiring about her religion. Congress officials condemned the act, labeling it as a violation of constitutional rights against religious discrimination.

Video footage of the incident showed Jaunpuria purportedly stating that individuals critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi don't deserve the blankets. The distribution took place in Kareda village, linked to a campaign for Modi's upcoming visit. The situation led to a protest by villagers and Congress supporters, further escalating tensions.

In a move to counter the incident, Youth Congress leader Vikram Chaudhary distributed blankets to Muslim women, criticizing the BJP's alleged politics of division. Demonstrations ensued, with participants burning an effigy of Jaunpuria and denouncing the act as an insult to the community's unity and self-respect.

(With inputs from agencies.)

