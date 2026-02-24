Conrad and Mehtab Sangma's Legislative Dialogue: Uniting for Meghalaya's Livestock Education

In a noteworthy session of the Meghalaya Assembly, NPP MLA Mehtab Chandee A Sangma presented a probing inquiry to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, her husband, about stalled livestock education projects.

The discussion centered around the progress of a veterinary college, two fishery colleges, and a dairy college, which were initially proposed in 2022. Personnel shortages in veterinary training were also flagged.

Chief Minister Sangma assured the assembly of expedited action to address staffing gaps, financial concerns, and delays due to land identification and planning, particularly for the proposed veterinary college valued at Rs 334 crore.

