Left Menu

Fake Nikah Notice Stirs Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia debunked a social media notice claiming it arranged nikah for students found together during Ramadan. The university clarified the notice is fake and aimed at damaging its reputation. A complaint has been filed with Delhi Police regarding the fraudulent notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 00:14 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 00:14 IST
Fake Nikah Notice Stirs Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued an official circular to dispel misinformation propagated through a social media notification falsely claiming that the university intends to arrange nikah for boys and girls seen standing together during Ramadan.

The circular emphasized that the alleged notice, dated February 20, is entirely fake and clarified that no such directive was released by the university's authorities.

University officials condemned the viral message as an attempt to tarnish the institution's image and confirmed a complaint has been lodged with Delhi Police concerning the fake notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Arise After Assault on Elderly Man Offering Namaz

Tensions Arise After Assault on Elderly Man Offering Namaz

 India
2
Wall Street Rallies: Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism

Wall Street Rallies: Tech Stocks Surge Amid AI Optimism

 Global
3
US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

US-France Diplomatic Rift: Ambassador Kushner's No-Show and Its Aftermath

 France
4
Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

Inclusive Cricket: The Hundred Rejects Nationality Bias

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026