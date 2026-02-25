Fake Nikah Notice Stirs Controversy at Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia has issued an official circular to dispel misinformation propagated through a social media notification falsely claiming that the university intends to arrange nikah for boys and girls seen standing together during Ramadan.

The circular emphasized that the alleged notice, dated February 20, is entirely fake and clarified that no such directive was released by the university's authorities.

University officials condemned the viral message as an attempt to tarnish the institution's image and confirmed a complaint has been lodged with Delhi Police concerning the fake notice.

(With inputs from agencies.)