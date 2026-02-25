Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Delays Teacher Eligibility Test Implementation

Jammu and Kashmir's Education Minister, Sakina Itoo, has announced that the Union Territory will delay implementing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), despite a Supreme Court mandate. The decision aims to observe other regions' actions, prioritizing experienced teachers' service contributions before proceeding with the mandatory examination.

Updated: 25-02-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:17 IST
The government of Jammu and Kashmir has decided to delay the implementation of the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET), even as a Supreme Court order mandates the test for in-service primary and upper primary teachers. Education Minister Sakina Itoo announced the decision on Wednesday, emphasizing the need to observe how other states and Union Territories proceed with the mandate before any local enforcement.

Minister Itoo underscored that many seasoned teachers have dedicated decades to educating future professionals like doctors and engineers. Citing their significant contributions, she mentioned the decision to refrain from immediately implementing the test, aiming to evaluate its broader impact beforehand.

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education has been designated as the nodal agency to facilitate the TET when required. However, as per Minister Itoo, the territory would last implement the Supreme Court's order, closely monitoring developments in other regions and any further directives from the court.

