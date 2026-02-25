Left Menu

Parliamentary Committee Gears Up to Transform Higher Education

The joint parliamentary committee on the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill convenes for its first meeting to evaluate the legislation aimed at establishing a single higher education regulator. The 31-member committee, led by BJP MP D Purandeswari, will scrutinize the bill, considering its alignment with the National Education Policy 2020.

The joint parliamentary committee is set to hold its inaugural meeting regarding the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan (VBSA) Bill, legislation designed to create a unified regulator for higher education in India. The committee's agenda includes briefings from the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Headed by BJP MP D Purandeswari, the 31-member committee's task is to meticulously assess the bill, which seeks to realign the higher education system with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It aims to simplify the regulatory framework by consolidating existing bodies and establishing clear divisions for accreditation, funding, and standards.

Amid bipartisan concerns about federalism and institutional autonomy, the government proposed sending the bill to this committee for broader consultation. The panel will also solicit input from stakeholders, including state governments and academic institutions, before delivering its final recommendations.

