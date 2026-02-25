Tributes Pour In for CPI Veteran R Nallakannu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes to CPI veteran and freedom fighter R Nallakannu, who passed away at the age of 101. Revered for his connection with grassroots movements, Nallakannu was lauded for amplifying the voices of underprivileged workers and farmers.

Expressions of grief came from across the political spectrum, with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan hailing Nallakannu as a 'warrior' for workers' rights and social justice. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also praised his integrity and commitment.

Nallakannu's funeral was attended by numerous leaders, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, and his body will be donated to Madras Medical College. The CPI has announced a week-long mourning period.

(With inputs from agencies.)