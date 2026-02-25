Luxury Hotels Skyrocket Prices as Winter Olympics Draw Elite Visitors

In Milan, luxury hotels experienced a significant price surge during the Winter Olympics, targeting wealthy visitors, according to a local industry lobby.

From February 6 to 22, Italy hosted the Games, with alpine resorts showcasing mountain sports, while indoor events took place in Milan.

Hotel occupancy soared, unlike sluggish short-term rental demand, as expensive event tickets attracted affluent spectators to the city. The average hotel room price jumped to 319 euros from 225 euros year-over-year, with five-star accommodations seeing an 87% hike, reported Federalberghi Milano.

